US AFMC announces semi-finalists of 2022 Spark Tank competition

In picture, a Boeing C-17A Globemaster III at Wright Patterson Air Force Base (AFB). AFMC is headquartered at Wright-Patterson AFB. Credit: United States Air Force / WikiCommons.

US Air Force’s (USAF) Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) has selected five semi-finalists for the command-wide 2022 Spark Tank competition.

The annual competition, during which airmen pitch new ideas to the airforce leadership, received more than 100 submissions.

The selected five contenders will present their ideas to a panel of leaders next month.

2022 AFMC Spark Tank coordinator and Commander’s Accelerated Initiatives Office member Bethany Weiser said: “A last-minute push helped us to exceed the number of submissions received last year, which tells us that our AFMC Airmen continue to think outside of the box to find ways to do things better despite the challenges of working in a Covid-19 environment.

“In addition to the five semi-finalists who will present their ideas to our senior leadership, we received a number of additional submissions that we plan to work outside of the competition. Our military and civilian airmen are helping build the AFMC and airforce we need for the future.”



The selected semi-finalists include Flying Log Interactive Test System submitted by Greg Monroe, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. It is a web-based system to enable coordinated test planning across geographically dispersed teams.

The submission of Part Supply Technicians Integration from Air Force Sustainment Center’s Jason Davis also moved to the semi-final. This technology uses a smart DD-1348 with integrated QR codes to provide service members real-time updates for their assets.

Air Force Research Laboratory’s Major Thomas Heering presented the Ground Surgical Team Tactical Anesthesia Workstation idea to AFMC. It was selected as the solution may benefit surgical teams who lack vital equipment in mobile or deployed environments.

Additionally, the submissions by Air Force Materiel Command Headquarters’ Zach Pickard and Air Force Test Center’s Major Alan Black were in the selected list.

AFMC is headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US. It is responsible for installation, support, discovery and development, testing and lifecycle management services for all major airforce weapon systems.