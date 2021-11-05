US AFLCMC delivers first of two new C-37B aircraft

CSAF general CQ Brown Jr presents his coin to USAF Master Sgt. Justin Burke at the conclusion of an aircraft delivery ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. Credit: USAF / Tech Sgt Kentavist P Brackin.

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has delivered the first of two new C-37B Gulfstream 550 aircraft to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, US.

The aircraft was flown by Chief of Staff of the Air Force (CSAF) general CQ Brown Jr to a delivery ceremony on 3 November.

Brown Jr said: “I’m humbled to not only be asked to deliver this aircraft but to be a red jacket wearer and now to be a red tail flyer.

“Honestly, I kind of pinched myself that I got this opportunity and a great connection. I’m humbled to also have the opportunity to leave a legacy for future generations.”

The C-37B mission aircraft is a derivative of the Gulfstream G550 commercial business jet.



Fitted with commercial and military communications systems, the aircraft is designed to transport the vice-president and cabinet-level officials.

The jets are capable of cruising operations ranging from 41,000ft to 51,000ft.

With the delivery of the new aircraft, the USAF will now have a total of 16 C-37s, which include both A and B variants.

The USAF procured the two aircraft via an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with Gulfstream.

AFLCMC Presidential and Executive Airlift Directorate programme executive officer brigadier general Jason Lindsey said: “We are very excited about the delivery of these aircraft.

“Our teams in the Commercial Derivative Aircraft Division and 645th Aeronautical Systems Group worked diligently with stakeholders, including the 89th Airlift Wing, Air Mobility Command, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, and L3 Harris, to ensure the aircraft not only had the right capabilities and met requirements, but were also built and fielded quickly.”

In March last year, AFLCMC delivered the latest C-37B special air mission aircraft to the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews.