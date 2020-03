The US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) has delivered the latest C-37B special air mission aircraft one week ahead of schedule.

The mission aircraft was delivered to the 89th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

As reported by Daryl Mayer from AFLCMC Public Affairs, the programme is managed by the Presidential and Executive Airlift Division and involved the delivery of tail #1947.

Under the programme, two additional C-37Bs will be delivered by end of FY21, bringing the fleet to 16 aircraft. The next delivery is expected during the third quarter.

Air Force Presidential and Executive Airlift programme executive officer Ryan Britton said: “I’m proud our team is showing the airforce stands ready to meet our mission.



“We are taking care of our people, doing all we can to flatten the Covid-19 curve while maintaining our mission focus on delivering capability to the warfighter.”

The twin-engine, turbofan aircraft C-37B is based upon the high-altitude, intercontinental Gulfstream 550 aircraft.

It will fill the worldwide special air missions for government and US Defense Department officials. With a crew of five, it is capable of carrying 12 passengers, with a range of 6750nm.

In a separate announcement, the AFLCMC said it awarded contracts worth $3.2bn to small businesses across the US in fiscal year (FY) 2019.

The awards were aimed at attracting and engaging the innovation and skillsets of small businesses. The efforts to optimise the innovation and skills include matchmaker-type events, industry days and pitch days.

Contracts were awarded following the successful pitch of a number of products and services.