US AFGSC’s B-52H bombers conduct BTF mission in USCENTCOM AOR

A USAF B-52 Stratofortress conducts a Bomber Task Force mission with coalition and regional partners. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz.

The US Air Force Global Strike Command’s (AFGSC) two B-52H Stratofortress aircraft, along with coalition partners, have carried out a Bomber Task Force (BTF) mission.

Executed across the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), the mission was conducted in partnership with the US ground and naval units on 4 September.

Missions of this sort are undertaken to showcase readiness, boost collective coalition strengths, and enhance mission preparations in the USCENTCOM AOR.

As part of this mission, both the bombers took a flight from the Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in England and flew over the Eastern Mediterranean, Arabian Peninsula, and the Red Sea, prior to their arrival in the region.

The B-52H bomber aircraft then performed theatre integration training and operations together with other coalition and regional partner nations’ aircraft.

It included the F-15/18, RJ-135, E-3, KC-135/10/46, FGR-4, and A-330.

The mission also included fighter escorts from the Air Forces of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UK RAF.

The logistical support for this BTF mission was provided by Senior National Representatives from 16 coalition nations, led by the Canadian Royal Canadian Air Force lieutenant colonel Terry Wong.

9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander lieutenant general Alexus Grynkewich said: “This Bomber Task Force is a strong, clear representation of enduring US commitment to the region.

“In addition to maintaining a sufficient, sustainable force posture, AFCENT is able, in concert with our partners, to rapidly inject overwhelming combat power into the region on demand.

“Missions like this BTF showcase our ability to combine forces to deter and, if necessary, defeat our adversaries.”

The latest BTF operation also involved the participation of units from the Army Central that simulated firepower from the ground.