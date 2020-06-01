US AFGSC launches national innovation hub in Louisiana

The US Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) has launched a national innovation hub during a virtual event conducted at Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana, US.

The new hub STRIKEWERX will serve as AFGSC’s storefront to connect with industry and academia, aiding with innovative ideas and solutions to its challenges.

Originally, the hub was scheduled to open earlier this year. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, it was rescheduled and held online.

STRIKEWERX will offer a collaborative space to AFGSC and provide easy access to meet with airforce leaders to discuss the requirements of the force.

Under the partnership intermediary agreement between AFGSC and the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC), the significance of STRIKEWERX to the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas region was emphasised.



US AFGSC commander General Tim Ray said: “We are a very small command with a huge mission set, and we know we have to think about things differently. We have to move faster.

“We want to transmit to the outside world where we need help and create a forum where we can have smart people come in and help us solve problems quickly. We believe this is a great way to bring in better ideas and faster funding.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by a small group of distinguished visitors representing local academia and businesses.

In May 2018, national security solutions provider Kratos Defense and Security Solutions conducted Aerial Gunnery Training (AGT) for the AFGSC Special Mission Aviators.