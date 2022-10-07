View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
October 7, 2022

US AFRL and Aerojet Rocketdyne test large solid rocket motor eSR-19

The design verification test validated the advanced eSR-19 motor technology.

Aerojet Rocketdyne motor
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s eSR-19 weighs around 15,000lb. Credit: Aerojet Rocketdyne/© GlobeNewswire, Inc.

The US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Aerojet Rocketdyne have successfully carried out a design verification test for the next-generation large solid rocket motor.

Free Report
img

2022: So far In Venture Capital

Global investment in 2022 has been majorly dominated by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, whereas the Middle East, and South and Central America have recorded low investments comparatively. In light of this, Europe and North America have been identified as the major destinations for Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) investments.   GlobalData’s whitepaper analyzes which sectors PE/VC firms have been investing in, looking at Technology, Media, and Telecom, with these sectors recording $356 billion and a deal volume of over 10,000 deals in 2022. Healthcare, Financial Services, Business & Consumer Services, and Construction sectors have also seen high investment activity by PE/VC firms, recording a deal value of over $70 billion each.   But what can this mean for you?   Understand how the Deals Database on GlobalData Explorer can be leveraged to:  
  • Track the Aggregate Investment Volumes in PE/VC-Stage firms across geographies and sectors, in addition to viewing the specific deals that drove these volumes
  • Identify the top investors already active in any sector-Geography combinations
  • Assess the Performance of Financial and Legal Advisors, supporting the Dealmaking in any segment of choice (Customizable League tables)
  • Understand what is driving the PE/VC fundraising (Deal Rationale)
  Consult our full report here and optimize your business strategy.
by GlobalData
Enter your details here to receive your free Report.

Funded by Aerojet Rocketdyne, the test was conducted at the AFRL’s test facility at Edwards Air Force Base (AFB) in California, US.

It was supported by US AFRL personnel, who managed the motor logistics and data collection work.

The design verification test of solid rocket motor, also called eSR-19, comes after the successful evaluation of the eSR-73 demonstration motor in 2021.

The company said that the last year’s test acted as a pathfinder to manage and manufacture large solid rocket motors at its upgraded facilities in Camden in Arkansas and Huntsville in Alabama, US.

In addition, Aerojet was able to validate the production maturity of the two new facilities during the latest test, as the new eSR-19 motor was designed and fabricated in Huntsville, while it was casted and cured in Camden.

Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president Eileen Drake said: “Our teams building our next-generation large solid rocket motors are incorporating innovative materials and applying efficient manufacturing processes.

“We continue to invest in future – in modern facilities and a highly skilled workforce – to design and produce advanced technology needed to power defence across multiple domains.”

The eSR-19 motor incorporates a graphite composite case, high-energy, long-life solid propellant and an affordable advanced nozzle, which offers improved performance at a reduced cost.

This advanced motor weighs around 15,000lb and measures 52-inch in diameter.

The eSR-19 motor programme aims to upgrade the traditional SR-19 motors, which are originally used in the Minuteman II intercontinental ballistic missile.

Related Companies
LMB

Brushless Fans, Motors and Blowers

Visit Profile
Sky Power GmbH

Fuel and Gas Engines for Unmanned Aircraft

Visit Profile
AJT Engineering

Air Traffic Control Towers and Equipment for the Airforce Sector

Visit Profile

Free Report
img

2022: So far In Venture Capital

Global investment in 2022 has been majorly dominated by North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, whereas the Middle East, and South and Central America have recorded low investments comparatively. In light of this, Europe and North America have been identified as the major destinations for Private Equity and Venture Capital (PE/VC) investments.   GlobalData’s whitepaper analyzes which sectors PE/VC firms have been investing in, looking at Technology, Media, and Telecom, with these sectors recording $356 billion and a deal volume of over 10,000 deals in 2022. Healthcare, Financial Services, Business & Consumer Services, and Construction sectors have also seen high investment activity by PE/VC firms, recording a deal value of over $70 billion each.   But what can this mean for you?   Understand how the Deals Database on GlobalData Explorer can be leveraged to:  
  • Track the Aggregate Investment Volumes in PE/VC-Stage firms across geographies and sectors, in addition to viewing the specific deals that drove these volumes
  • Identify the top investors already active in any sector-Geography combinations
  • Assess the Performance of Financial and Legal Advisors, supporting the Dealmaking in any segment of choice (Customizable League tables)
  • Understand what is driving the PE/VC fundraising (Deal Rationale)
  Consult our full report here and optimize your business strategy.
by GlobalData
Enter your details here to receive your free Report.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology