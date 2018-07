The Ukrainian Air Force has received a repaired and upgraded An-26KPA aircraft from state-owned defence firm UkrOboronProm’s Civil Aviation Plant 410 aircraft enterprise.

The laboratory aircraft will be deployed to inspect the work of radar equipment at airfields, according to Ukrainian government-run news agency Ukrinform.

It was transferred to the Ukrainian Air Force in the presence of the country’s President Petro Poroshenko, who attended the ceremony to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Civil Aviation Plant 410.



“The An-26KPA military transport aircraft is used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to conduct a range of missions such as timely freight, evacuation of the wounded, and the landing of troops.”

Poroshenko was quoted by the news agency as saying: “Today, on this important jubilee day, we release to the sky another An-26 of the airforce of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

“In a few minutes, I will hand over a plane certificate to the commander of the crew, airforce major Bohdan Andrushko.”

It is also deployed to act as a training aircraft, as well as for reconnaissance and patrol missions.

The Civil Aviation Plant 410 modernised two An-26 military transport aircraft, one each for the country’s armed forces and the airforce in June last year.

It specialises in aircraft and engines repair, including An-24, An-30, and An-74.

Services include heavy airframe maintenance and modification services, component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services.