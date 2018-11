The Ukrainian Air Force has taken part in special combat firing exercises using a wide range of anti-aircraft missile systems.

The missile systems tested during the trials include C-300 weapons of a number of different modifications, namely ‘Buk’, ‘Kub’, ‘Tor’, and other systems.

Tested for the first time in 19 years, the Russia-built S-300B1 air and missile defence system was reported to have successfully destroyed two airborne targets using its anti-aircraft missiles.



In addition, the control tests of anti-aircraft missile complexes were also carried out during the exercises by the Ukrainian Air Force.

“The modernised anti-aircraft missile systems confirmed the declared tactical and technical characteristics.”

The anti-aircraft missile complexes used for the tests had undergone in-depth upgrades at the domestic enterprises of the defence-industrial complex.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov has said that the trials have been conducted to identify different ways of upgrading and advancing the anti-aircraft missile systems.

The weapons will be used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to help enhance their air defence capabilities.

Turchynov said: “The restoration of the air defence system is one of the most urgent problems of the security and defence sector of our state, and one of the top priorities set out by the NSDC of Ukraine.”

The military servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also demonstrated their skills in effectively destroying air targets at different distances.

Turchynov added: “The modernised anti-aircraft missile systems confirmed the declared tactical and technical characteristics.”

NSDC said that the exercises saw the participation of the anti-air defence infantry divisions and anti-air missile troops from the air force.