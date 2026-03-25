JEDI Shahed Hunter is a vertically launched multirotor interceptor drone. Credit: Ukraine MoD.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has codified and authorised the JEDI Shahed Hunter uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for use by its armed forces.

The JEDI Shahed Hunter is a multi-rotor interceptor drone with vertical launch capability. It incorporates a lightweight frame, four electric motors, and a high-capacity battery.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the high-speed interceptor drones within this system destroyed Russian Shahed-type attack drones, including Geran and multi-functional decoy drone Gerbera.

The system can also target reconnaissance UAVs, including Zala and Supercam.

The drone weighs just over 4kg and has a payload capacity of up to 500g. Its motors allow it to reach speeds exceeding 350km/h and altitudes up to 6km.

Data from radar systems are automatically transmitted to the JEDI Shahed Hunter, enabling it to enter engagement zones quickly and engage targets promptly.

Operators manage flight coordination, communications, and targeting through a ground control station. The drone can autonomously detect, follow, and strike aerial targets.

Daylight and thermal imaging cameras are integrated into the system, supporting all-day operational capability. The effective operational radius extends up to 40km for airspace protection against enemy drones.

Protecting Ukrainian airspace remains “top priority” of Ukraine’s War Plan, the MoD said.

“The goal is to identify 100% of aerial threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones,” it stated.

In related developments from November last year, Ukrainian forces began production of the Octopus interceptor drone through three domestic companies.

The Octopus features a cylindrical design with four tail-mounted propellors and a nose sensor, employing image recognition to guide itself towards targets during the terminal phase to increase hit probability.