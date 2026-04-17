IRIS-T SLM. Credit: Diehl Defence via LinkedIn.

Ukraine and German defence firm company Diehl Defence have agreed on “concrete solutions” to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence and advance joint projects.

The partnership including air defence systems, missiles for F-16 aircraft, and counter-ballistic solutions, were discussed as Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with Diehl Defence CEO Helmut Rauch recently.

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“We focused on increasing and accelerating the delivery of missiles for IRIS-T systems. These systems have already proven effective in combat and are a key component of a layered air defence architecture,” Fedorov said in a post on LinkedIn.

Diehl Defence confirmed discussions regarding the IRIS-T systems, stating that its CEO had signed an agreement to increase the number of IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defence systems for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, the company said on a LinkedIn post.

The IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS systems, are ground-based air defence systems, currently part of Ukraine’s air defence network, involving the protection of airspace, infrastructure, ground forces, and civilians.

In addition to air defence systems, Diehl Defence and Ukraine discussed the potential development of missile projects for F-16 fighter aircraft, as well as opportunities to test new defence solutions within Ukraine.

The parties also considered the supply of extended-range munitions with support from the European Union and the further development of radar and counter-ballistic technologies.

“I am grateful to Diehl Defence for its support and readiness to expand cooperation. This is systematic work that strengthens the protection of Ukraine’s skies and enhances security across Europe,” Fedorov said.

The air defence agreement comes after Germany and Ukraine signed a memorandum to cooperate on missile deliveries, drone technology, and the exchange of battlefield data.