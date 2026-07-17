Ukraine ordered Gripen E fighter aircraft from Sweden. Credit: Saab.

The UK government has announced a €300m ($405m) investment to support the delivery of 16 Swedish Gripen E multirole fighter jets to Ukraine.

The funding package, revealed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will contribute to the construction and delivery of the aircraft, along with comprehensive pilot and engineer training, simulators, spare parts, and frontline operational equipment.

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According to UK Ministry of Defence statements, the UK’s participation is also expected to support approximately 5,000 skilled jobs across more than 50 UK-based companies involved in the broader Gripen supply chain. These companies range from Saab UK in Fareham to Leonardo UK in Edinburgh.

Late last month, Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) finalised a contract with Saab for the procurement of 16 JAS 39 Gripen E fighters to equip Ukraine’s air forces.

The UK anticipates that its funding will support Ukraine in operating a squadron of 16 Gripen E fighter jets by 2029.

The Saab Gripen E, powered by a GE F414G engine, is an upgraded version of the earlier JAS 39C and D models.

The aircraft is equipped with an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, an infrared search and track (IRST) system, and advanced electronic warfare and communications systems.

The aircraft’s low maintenance requirements and ability to be operated by relatively small ground crews are considered well-suited to Ukraine’s operational environment, according to the MoD.

Additionally, Gripen jets have previously demonstrated interoperability with UK and Nato forces, having operated alongside Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft during joint air policing missions in Poland.

The UK’s latest commitment forms part of a wider strategy to provide extensive military assistance to Ukraine.

This includes previously announced deliveries of 150,000 drones and thousands of air defence missiles in 2024, as well as £3bn in total UK military aid this year.

The UK also continues to co-lead the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, coordinating international support for the Ukrainian armed forces.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Today’s investment will help put advanced Gripen fighter jets in Ukrainian skies, strengthening their ability to defend their country while supporting thousands of skilled jobs here at home.

“From British engineers to Ukrainian pilots, this is our partnership in action, building Ukraine’s long-term security, strengthening Britain’s defence industry, and showing Putin that we are not going anywhere.”