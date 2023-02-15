Gladiator will be operated from Air Battlespace Training Centre at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, UK. Credit: © Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has announced the opening of a new distributed synthetic multi-domain integration training system, referred to as Gladiator.

The system was opened by RAF air staff chief air marshal Sir Mike Wigston.

Gladiator will be operated from the new purpose-built facility, Air Battlespace Training Centre, at RAF Waddington, Lincolnshire, UK.

It has been designed to link different synthetic training devices or simulators to a central hub that can allow operators from various domains and force elements, including land, air, water, cyber and space, to train together in a safe and secure environment.

Wigston said: “Gladiator will enable our forces to trial, test, and practise their tactics in a secure environment, linked across all operational domains.”

The system will address a variety of limitations such as cost, airspace constraints, environmental considerations and operational security, which impact the British forces’ ability to complete the required training in live scenarios.

Overcoming all the constraints, Gladiator will protect the highly classified information and connect all the simulators across the UK and beyond.

According to the service, the new system will not replace live-flying events and will rather allow forces to enhance each training activity to be performed in the most effective conditions.

This system has initially been integrated with Typhoon fighter jets, F-35 Lightning II, RC-135 Rivet Joint and Joint Fires Synthetic Trainer.

Additional platforms are expected to be integrated into aircraft in ‘due course’.

RAF air staff combat assistant chief air commodore Ian Townsend said: “Gladiator will support sustainability initiatives by helping to reduce the environmental footprint of collective training. It will allow for more complex training to occur in a structured setting and reduce the cost of carrying out real-life training while helping to reduce carbon emissions.”