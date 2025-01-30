Typhoon fighter aircraft carrying assorted MBDA missiles, including the SPEAR 3 air-to-surface weapon. Credit: MDBA.

A “revised and viable” baseline of the SPEAR 3 air-to-surface cruise missile is currently in development according to the UK Minister for Defence Procurement, Maria Eagle, in a parliamentary written response on 28 January 2025.

The Minister confirmed that the concept for the tactical strike weapon will be finalised sometime in the summer of 2026.

SPEAR 3 has experienced delays during development and proving for its integration with the F-35 Lightning combat aircraft. Eagle noted this too, pointing to “additional challenges stemming from interdependencies with international partners, requiring significant adjustments to maintain progress.”

This may refer to the Block 4 modernisation of the Joint Strike Fighter, which has also experienced some delays. Originally due to be completed in 2026 and determined to cost $10.6bn, Block 4 has risen to $16.5bn and is now anticipated to conclude in 2029.

Prior to the baseline revision, it was thought that the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Navy would field SPEAR 3 on F-35s by Q4 2028. Pending the new timeline, it seems fielding will pushed.

Europe’s advanced weapons specialist, MBDA, developed SPEAR 3 as its latest capability for selective precision effects at range. The cruise missile is powered by a turbojet engine, and it has beyond horizon reach to ensure the aircraft remains at a safe distance from hostile air defence units.

SPEAR 3 will be deployed from the internal carriage of the F-35. At present, however, RAF Typhoons are being used to support the missile development programme. In October 2024, the cruise missile demonstrated a guided firing from a Typhoon test aircraft for the first time.

It is now understood that the Senior Responsible Owner for SPEAR, alongside the Head of Complex Weapons at Defence Equipment & Support, the UK’s defence procurement arm, are changing aspects of programme delivery and oversight while ensuring closer working between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and industry.

In July 2024, the MoD decided to renew its agreement with UK industry to invest £6.5bn in complex weapon systems, comprising a wide range of MBDA capabilities, including SPEAR. The decade-long deal, known as Portfolio Management Agreement 2, is intended to deliver these capabilities faster.