More than 600 personnel of the UK Royal Air Force (RAF) have successfully passed a major capability test conducted by Nato.

The Capeval evaluation test was conducted at RAF Leeming to evaluate the operational capability of the service to support the organisation under challenging conditions.

Personnel from 135 Expeditionary Air Wing (EAW) at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire took part in the evaluation conducted between 5 to 11 March.

Chief of the Air Staff air chief marshal Mike Wigston said: “After a decade away from Nato’s Capeval assessment programme, the RAF’s Typhoon Force has provided Nato with clear evidence of its ability to operate to the highest operational standards, under highly testing conditions.

“The successful Capeval outcome proves the RAF’s ability to deploy a potent fighting force and reinforces the RAF’s and UK’s commitment to Nato, and confirming our ability to work effectively alongside our Nato allies.”



The RAF’s capability was put to test with different threats ranging from Air Policing to full warfighting.

Eight Typhoon jets from Numbers 1(Fighter) and II (Army Cooperation) Squadrons based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland and Number 1 Squadron RAF Regiment supported the wing.

Commanding 135 EAW Group Captain Andrew Coe said: “One of the major challenges one faces when deploying 600 personnel from across different parts of the RAF is the ability to work together as an effective team. This we have achieved over the last few weeks and 135 EAW have been forged into an effective fighting unit.”