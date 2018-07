The UK-Qatar Joint Typhoon Squadron has been formed at Horse Guards aimed at improving the defence relationship between the two countries and bolstering close collaboration.

The event was attended by UK Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson along with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Williamson said: “Qatar remains a close and important friend to the UK and it is the only nation with which we have a joint squadron.



“The UK is committed to delivering 24 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets and nine Hawk T2 aircraft as part of a multi-billion-pound contract signed to provide Qatar with the jets.”

“This requires a level of trust, born from our long-shared history and our commitment to a shared future.

“Our formidable Typhoon jets will boost the Qatari military’s mission to tackle challenges in the Middle East, supporting stability in the region and delivering security at home.”

In addition, the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) No 12 Squadron will integrate Qatari Amiri Air Force (QAAF) personnel, including pilots and ground-crew, from next year.

Personnel will be initially stationed at RAF Coningsby, and then in Qatar, to carry out a package of training and co-operation exercises with their UK counterparts.

The UK-Qatar Joint Typhoon Squadron will provide the Qatari Air Force with the important experience that is required to operate the aircraft and speed up its preparation for the delivery of the first QAAF Typhoon jet slated for delivery in 2022.