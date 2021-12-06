UK personnel and Typhoons to take part in Exercise Fox Defender with QEAF

This exercise will support the operational capability of QEAF ahead of receiving their Typhoon jets next year. Credit: Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

British Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel and Typhoons from 12 Squadron are participating in the Fox Defender joint training exercise with Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF).

The exercise is aimed at enhancing the close relationship between the two countries.

More than 120 RAF personnel were deployed to Qatar to participate in the exercise.

Throughout the exercise, pilots, and engineers from both countries will fly and manage the Typhoon.

The team will perform a range of ‘air-to-air’ and ‘ground-to-air’ training serials to improve interoperability with each other.



RAF Commanding 12 Squadron officer wing commander Wright said: “It is fantastic to be back in Qatar once more. Every year we see the cityscape of Doha develop and the Qatar Emiri Air Force continues to grow at an equally impressive pace.

“Similarly, the Joint Squadron has grown since we were here last year, with our team of newly qualified Qatar Emiri Air Force technicians working seamlessly and with visible pride alongside their RAF and BAE Systems colleagues.

“We are looking forward to everything Exercise Fox Defender has to offer over the coming weeks.”

This exercise will support the operational capability of QEAF ahead of receiving their Typhoon jets next year.

The Fox Defender and Soaring Falcon exercises will strengthen Qatar’s ability to manage mutual security challenges that help protect the security of the two nations.

The Voyager deployments will improve interoperability and joint operational training of both air forces.

Last month, an RAF Voyager tanker performed air-to-air refuelling (AAR) with QEAF Rafale fighter jets. This refuelling took place during Exercise GALWAY in Qatar.

The UK Defence Secretary and Qatar Defence Minister recently launched a new Joint Hawk Training Squadron during Reformation Event at RAF Leeming in Yorkshire.