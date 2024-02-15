The UK and Latvia have teamed up to lead a multinational effort aimed at aiding Ukraine’s defence, which involves distributing thousands of FPV drones. Source: Parilov/Shutterstock

As tensions soar in Eastern Europe following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK, alongside Latvia, has unveiled plans to co-lead a coalition aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities by supplying drones.

The initiative, announced by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, will see a surge in providing FPV drones to Ukrainian forces to enhance situational awareness on the battlefield.

The outbreak of war in Ukraine saw the most widespread use of both consumer and military drone technology in a conflict to date, as outlined in GlobalData’s “Thematic Intelligence: Drones in Aerospace & Defense (2023)” report. Ukraine’s drone fleet has destroyed crucial Russian supply trucks, delayed the Russian military’s advances, and exposed the Russian army’s vulnerabilities.

While the move aligns with previous commitments to support Ukraine’s defence efforts, the emphasis on drone technology signals a shift in strategy. FPV drones, lauded for their effectiveness in targeting enemy positions and armoured vehicles, are poised to play a role in Ukraine’s defence arsenal.

Moreover, creating a competition to produce these drones at scale and an affordable price point shows the UK’s commitment to leveraging Western industry to support Ukraine’s defence. With the announcement marking the inaugural project from the £200m ($250m) drone package announced earlier in 2024, the initiative is poised to boost the defence industry and the UK economy.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

As per GlobalData’s “The UK Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the UK has provided military aid to Ukraine, from deliveries of M270 MLRS and Nlaw anti-tank weapons to training Ukrainian troops in the UK.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps emphasised the UK’s support for Ukraine, highlighting the nation’s role as a key ally in the ongoing conflict. He reiterated the UK’s commitment to providing aid and assistance to Ukraine, citing the increased aid package of £2.5bn for the current fiscal year.

In addition to the drone initiative, Shapps unveiled plans to sign an agreement on two new multinational procurement initiatives focusing on munitions and missiles to bolster defence industrial capacity across the Euro-Atlantic area. These efforts, spearheaded by the UK, aim to replenish stockpiles and enhance support to Ukraine amidst escalating hostilities.

The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions with NATO counterparts regarding support for Ukraine and plans to mark the Alliance’s 75th anniversary at the upcoming summit in Washington. With the UK reaffirming its commitment to standing with Ukraine, the coalition’s efforts signal a unified front in the face of aggression, showing the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis.

In 2023, the UK MoD also announced the formation of a Maritime Capability Coalition, led by the UK and Norway, to provide long-term support to Ukraine in the Black Sea. This coalition aims to enhance Ukraine’s Navy, making it more interoperable with NATO and Western allies, and aid overall regional security.

The UK-led coalition’s commitment to providing support to Ukraine shows the urgency of addressing the evolving security landscape in the region. With drones poised to play a pivotal role in Ukraine’s defence strategy, the initiative marks a step forward in efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.