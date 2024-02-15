As tensions soar in Eastern Europe following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK, alongside Latvia, has unveiled plans to co-lead a coalition aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s defence capabilities by supplying drones.
The initiative, announced by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, will see a surge in providing FPV drones to Ukrainian forces to enhance situational awareness on the battlefield.
The outbreak of war in Ukraine saw the most widespread use of both consumer and military drone technology in a conflict to date, as outlined in GlobalData’s “Thematic Intelligence: Drones in Aerospace & Defense (2023)” report. Ukraine’s drone fleet has destroyed crucial Russian supply trucks, delayed the Russian military’s advances, and exposed the Russian army’s vulnerabilities.
While the move aligns with previous commitments to support Ukraine’s defence efforts, the emphasis on drone technology signals a shift in strategy. FPV drones, lauded for their effectiveness in targeting enemy positions and armoured vehicles, are poised to play a role in Ukraine’s defence arsenal.
Moreover, creating a competition to produce these drones at scale and an affordable price point shows the UK’s commitment to leveraging Western industry to support Ukraine’s defence. With the announcement marking the inaugural project from the £200m ($250m) drone package announced earlier in 2024, the initiative is poised to boost the defence industry and the UK economy.
As per GlobalData’s “The UK Defense Market 2023-2028” report, the UK has provided military aid to Ukraine, from deliveries of M270 MLRS and Nlaw anti-tank weapons to training Ukrainian troops in the UK.
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps emphasised the UK’s support for Ukraine, highlighting the nation’s role as a key ally in the ongoing conflict. He reiterated the UK’s commitment to providing aid and assistance to Ukraine, citing the increased aid package of £2.5bn for the current fiscal year.
In addition to the drone initiative, Shapps unveiled plans to sign an agreement on two new multinational procurement initiatives focusing on munitions and missiles to bolster defence industrial capacity across the Euro-Atlantic area. These efforts, spearheaded by the UK, aim to replenish stockpiles and enhance support to Ukraine amidst escalating hostilities.
The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions with NATO counterparts regarding support for Ukraine and plans to mark the Alliance’s 75th anniversary at the upcoming summit in Washington. With the UK reaffirming its commitment to standing with Ukraine, the coalition’s efforts signal a unified front in the face of aggression, showing the importance of international cooperation in times of crisis.
In 2023, the UK MoD also announced the formation of a Maritime Capability Coalition, led by the UK and Norway, to provide long-term support to Ukraine in the Black Sea. This coalition aims to enhance Ukraine’s Navy, making it more interoperable with NATO and Western allies, and aid overall regional security.
The UK-led coalition’s commitment to providing support to Ukraine shows the urgency of addressing the evolving security landscape in the region. With drones poised to play a pivotal role in Ukraine’s defence strategy, the initiative marks a step forward in efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.