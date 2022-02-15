UK and Japan sign LOA to jointly conduct fighter jet sensor research

UK and Japan join forces on the universal radio frequency fighter jet sensor technology research work. Credit: Leonardo UK Copyright.

The UK and Japan have partnered to jointly perform research work on the universal radio frequency fighter jet sensor technology.

Called ‘JAGUAR’, the technology will be designed and developed to allow defence forces to detect adversaries’ threats quickly and accurately in air, land and sea.

As part of this cooperative research work, the two nations have signed a letter of arrangement (LOA). It will be conducted as part of the UK’s Combat Air Strategy.

The LOA signing follows a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) reached between the two countries in December 2021.

UK Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said: “We are proud to work ever closer with our partners in Japan to ensure both our Armed Forces remain at the forefront of military innovation.

“This crucial relationship will see us acquire truly advanced technology to protect our nations for decades to come whilst creating significant investment and highly-skilled jobs in the UK and Japan.”

Slated to begin in April this year, the project will involve designing, manufacturing, and assessing the JAGUAR system. It will see the development of two demonstrators for the two countries.

Expected to take nearly five years, Leonardo UK and the Japanese industry will participate in the project and provide inputs.

This work is expected to generate 75 UK jobs, including 40 engineering jobs at Leonardo’s site in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Leonardo UK chair and CEO Norman Bone said: “As the UK’s combat air electronics champion and a founding member of Tempest, we’re keen to work with our international allies where their industry has similarly advanced capabilities, bringing together the best of both partners.

“Japan has a strong and growing combat air industry, which is a natural fit for Leonardo. Under JAGUAR, our highly skilled scientists and engineers based across the UK will work with their Japanese counterparts to advance technology that will benefit both of our nation’s future combat air endeavours.”