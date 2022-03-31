View all newsletters
  1. News
March 31, 2022

UK invests £695m to support RAF’s Hawk aircraft fleet

The investment covers maintenance, repair, and overhaul of Hawk T2 and Hawk T1 jets.

UK
Hawk T2 jets are used by the RAF for training purposes. Credit: © 2022 Royal Air Force. UK Crown Copyright.

BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce have been awarded an 11-year contract to provide in-service support for the UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF) Hawk aircraft fleet.

Awarded by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), the total contract investment is $911m (£695m), which includes support for Hawk TMk2 and Hawk TMk1 aircraft used by the Red Arrows, RAF’s aerobatics team.

A key part of the UK Military Flying Training System (UK MFTS), the Hawks are a vital asset in delivering fast jet training to trainee pilots.

Once the training is complete, the pilots will fly RAF’s F-35B Lightning and Typhoon fighter jets.

Under this $911m investment, the MoD has awarded two separate agreements, which include a $773m (£590m) contract with BAE Systems and a $137m (£105m) contract with Rolls-Royce.

UK Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said: “This contract will provide aircraft support to maintain the delivery of pilot training and the Red Arrows long into the future. 

“It underlines our commitment to providing the highest quality training and aircraft to the future pilots of our Armed Forces.”

The BAE Systems contract will cover Hawk T2 airframe support elements and help deliver efficiencies, through technology and new work methodologies.

It will also drive savings, which will be again used for improving RAF’s training capability.

BAE Systems, along with its partner, Babcock International, will provide in-depth maintenance to the Hawk TMk1 aircraft.

Meanwhile, the contract with Rolls-Royce will support the Adour engine fitted on the BAE Systems Hawk TMk2 trainer aircraft and Hawk TMk1 jets.

As part of this contract, Rolls-Royce will be responsible for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of the two Adour engine variants.

The company will perform the MRO work at its defence headquarters in Bristol, UK. It will also deploy representatives to offer onsite operations advice at RAF Valley.

A twin-spool, counter-rotating turbofan engine, Adour offers 5,000lb to 8,000lb in thrust.

