More than 40 UK-based suppliers are involved in the E-7 programme. Credit: UK MoD/Crown copyright.

The UK is set to build advanced surveillance aircraft for the US Air Force (USAF) under a new contract with Boeing.

As agreed, two prototype E-7A Wedgetail aircraft will be delivered to the USAF by upgrading the airframe of two existing commercial passenger aircraft.

This marks the first time in more than 50 years that the UK will participate in building USAF military aircraft under a contract, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The contract is set to generate more than 150 jobs in Birmingham and secure an additional 190 positions across the country, contributing over £36m ($48m) to the UK economy.

Under this agreement, two existing Boeing 737 passenger aircraft will undergo significant modifications and upgrades to become advanced prototype E-7A Wedgetail early-warning surveillance aircraft.

These aircraft are designed to detect incoming threats such as hostile aircraft, missiles, or drones from distances exceeding 300 miles.

These will be the first E-7A models to be acquired by the US.

The deal also benefits US companies, with several major defence companies contributing parts to the global E-7 supply chain.

UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said: “The relationship between the UK and US has never been stronger, and this new deal with Boeing creates and supports hundreds of jobs across the UK – making defence an engine for growth and strengthening our collective security.

“This deal is a vote of confidence in Britain’s world-leading defence industry and delivers on the commitments set out in our Strategic Defence Review and Defence Industrial Strategy, making us secure at home and strong abroad.”

Previously, the UK had ordered three Boeing E-7 Wedgetail early-warning aircraft to strengthen its defence capabilities. Currently, the E-7 Wedgetail programme supports 190 jobs in Britain, including 130 in Birmingham.

According to MoD, more than 40 UK-based suppliers are involved in the E-7 programme. This includes the construction of two new engineering facilities at Royal Air Force (RAF) Lossiemouth, utilising local Scottish suppliers.

Meanwhile, the RAF’s own fleet of E-7 Wedgetail aircraft is currently being prepared at a modification facility in Birmingham, with delivery of the first unit expected in 2026.

In September last year, the RAF opened a new maintenance facility to house its E-7 Wedgetail fleet.

