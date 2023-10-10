The current chemical detector in use by UK Armed Forces. Source: Smiths Detection Group Ltd

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) is set to bolster the safety of its Armed Forces with an £88m ($108m) investment in chemical detection technology.

Spearheaded by Strategic Command and developed in partnership with UK chemical sensing technology company Smiths Detection, this initiative will equip military personnel with sensors capable of identifying and safeguarding against a range of toxic chemical threats by 2028.

This partnership, led by Strategic Command in collaboration with the British Army and Defence Equipment and Support, marks a stride toward protecting against chemical threats on the battlefield.

The core of this endeavour lies in the creation of three chemical detection products designed to serve as a safeguard for military personnel in various operational scenarios. These products include:

Wearable personal agent sensor

This wearable device offers real-time monitoring of the environment surrounding the user, enabling the detection of toxic chemical threats. It is set to become a gear component for thousands of personnel across the British Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force.

Survey chemical agent sensor

A portable tool tailored for inspecting potentially hazardous areas and surfaces. It will enable on-site safety assessment, ensuring no threats go unnoticed.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Remote capable, standoff chemical sensor

An advanced sensor designed for use in fixed locations. This technology will provide an added layer of security to strategically essential areas by continuously monitoring for chemical threats.

One of the features of these chemical sensors is their adaptability. As new hazards emerge in the future, the equipment can be continually updated and improved, expanding its capacity to identify a broader range of chemical threats.

Minister for Defence Procurement, James Cartlidge, said: “Not only is it an impressive piece of equipment that will be designed and manufactured here in the UK, but the ability for it to be continually developed and improved is exactly how we want Defence procurement to be – deliverable, effective and ambitious.”

With nearly 70 years of working in chemical sensing technology, Smiths Detection will take the lead in developing and manufacturing these devices. Smiths Detection have previously been contracted by General Dynamics to deliver chemical agent LCD 3.3 detectors for the Ajax programme, to assist crew members with early warning of any chemical warfare attack.

The contract, placed by the UK MoD’s procurement arm Defence Equipment and Support and supported by the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, encompasses the programme’s development, manufacture, and initial in-service support.

This initiative, born out of the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy of 2021, is a step towards ensuring the safety and readiness of the UK Armed Forces against evolving chemical threats.

The UK Armed Forces are set to benefit from this investment, which hopes to promise enhanced protection on the front lines and bolster the nation’s technological capabilities and economic growth.