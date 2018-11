The Philippine Air Force is set to receive the first batch of the UH-1H Huey aircraft spare parts and maintenance equipment donation from Japan.

Delivery is expected to be carried out in the first quarter of next year.

Worth approximately PHP5bn ($93.87m), the spare parts and equipment will be used for the current fleet of the UH-1H utility military helicopters deployed with the airforce.



Department of National Defense (DND) spokesperson Arsenio Andolong was quoted by the Philippine news agency as saying: “Following the exchange of notes, the DND and the Japan Ministry of Defense will coordinate and finalise the details and schedule of the transfer.

“The actual turnover of the first batch of spare parts and equipment is tentatively scheduled in the first quarter of next year.”

Japan’s grant aid for Philippine defence enhancement will include airframe structure, accessory equipment, as well as dynamic power, control, rotor, hydraulic, electrical, and instrument systems.

The Huey fleet is used by the Philippines to carry out a wide range of operations such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response, transport, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Philippine Air Force is known to operate between 20 and 40 types of the Bell Huey helicopter.

In another defence-related development for the country, the DND has announced that the Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting was convened for the second time in Moscow on 7 November this year.

This JWG meeting saw both countries discuss military-to-military engagements and finalise the Plan of Military Cooperation Activities.