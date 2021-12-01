Udelv wins US Air Force’s AFWERX Phase II SBIR contract

Mobileye-driven Transporters will begin commercial operations in 2023. Credit: Udelv.

Autonomous delivery vehicle company Udelv has won a US Air Force (USAF) contract to improve readiness of flight line by supporting aircraft maintenance.

Udelv will provide an autonomous delivery solution that will decrease the delivery turnaround time (TAT) of key equipment that assist in aircraft maintenance and increase flight line readiness.

The company will perform the work under USAF AFWERX Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract.

AFWERX is a USAF programme that aims to encourage innovation and address tough challenges within the service.

The Phase II SBIR contract’s period of performance lasts for fifteen months.



Udelv has developed a middle- and last-mile electric cab-less autonomous delivery vehicle for multi-stop delivery runs, known as ‘Transporter’.

Earlier this year, Intel Company Mobileye announced that its self-driving system will drive the Udelv Transporters.

Udelv CEO Daniel Laury said: “We are honoured to work with the Air Force on an AFWERX SBIR contract.

“Our work with this Air Force programme addresses a critical need of speed and efficiency that Udelv’s autonomous technology can do well.

“Aircraft maintenance is much more productive if delivery time is enhanced by using the Transporter. Our vehicle offers sweeping cost reductions over traditional driver-based services.”

By 2028, Udelv will manufacture over 50,000 Mobileye-driven Transporters. Commercial operations of Transporters are scheduled to commence in 2023.