The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has awarded contracts totalling more than AED7bn ($1.9bn) during the ongoing Dubai Airshow 2019.

The deals cover aircraft support, munitions, spare parts and maintenance.

Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) has been awarded a AED3.5bn ($952.75m) contract to provide maintenance support for the UAE Joint Aviation Command’s (JAC) helicopter fleet.

GAL CEO Khalid Al Breiki was quoted by media sources as saying: “We are honoured by the continued faith that the UAE Armed Forces has shown GAL to deliver aviation maintenance support services for the JAC fleet.

“We will continue to bring innovative solutions to enhance turnaround times and maximise fleet availability, and explore further opportunities to deliver comprehensive lifecycle support solutions that deliver value and operational efficiencies to the JAC.”



France’s Dassault Aviation has secured a AED1.7bn ($462.76m) deal to deliver enhancements to the UAE’s fleet of Mirage fighter aircraft.

According to Gulf News, MBDA signed a contract for the supply of aircraft munitions.

The UAE also struck an agreement with Lockheed Martin to deliver equipment for the F-16 aircraft.

Boeing has agreed to provide maintenance and support of the UAE’s aircraft and simulator training.

Other major awardees include Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company (Adasi) and Denel Dynamics.

Adasi will supply aircraft spare parts under a AED120m ($32.66m) contract while Denel will be responsible for providing technical support for the country’s aircraft fleet.

The contracts were signed on the first day of the air show, which is being held at Dubai World Central, UAE.