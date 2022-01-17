Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
January 17, 2022

UAE to purchase Cheongung II M-SAM missiles from South Korea

The estimated value of the deal is $3.5bn.

M-SAM system
The medium-range surface-to-air missile system will boost the UAE’s defence capabilities. Credit: amwest97 / Pixabay.

The UAE has signed a preliminary deal to acquire South Korea’s Cheongung II mid-range surface-to-air missile (M-SAM) weapon system.

The missile will add to the UAE’s national air defence capabilities and the deal will strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

It follows discussions between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai, reported Yonhap news agency.

President Moon is on a three-day official visit to the UAE and on a week-long trip to the Middle East.

South Korean presidential office did not reveal additional information regarding the missile deal nor its value.

It is expected to be around $3.5bn, according to media reports.

Content from our partners
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Bespoke harsh environment connector solutions set Omnetics apart from competitors
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Growing opportunities for Unmanned Aerial Systems
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect
Keeping the defence world connected with Smiths Interconnect

The UAE Defence Ministry had declared its intentions to buy these missiles in November last year. The purchase will make the Gulf nation the defence system’s first export customer.

The Cheongung II M-SAM system will be developed according to the operational requirements of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.

Developed to replace South Korea’s MIM-23 HAWK systems, the weapon system is considered an important element of the nation’s multi-layered anti-missile programme.

This missile features a ‘hit-to-kill’ technology and can intercept hostile missiles at altitudes below 40km.

Each M-SAM battery includes four launchers to carry a total of eight missiles, a multifunction radar and a command post vehicle.

Related Companies
Precision Flight Controls

Advanced Flight Simulators for Military Training

Visit Profile
GlobalData

Our mission is to help businesses maintain an unbiased, complete, and comparable view of the sectors, markets, and companies which offer them the best potential to grow.

Visit Profile
EXPAL

Design, Development and Manufacturing of Air Armament

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU