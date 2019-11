The US Government has approved a potential sale of ten CH-47F Chinook cargo helicopters to the UAE.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress of the possible foreign military sale, which is valued as much as $830.3m.

The UAE has also requested the sale of 26 T55-GA-714A engines, 24 embedded global positioning systems with inertial navigation system (GPS/INS), and 12 AN/AAR-57 common missile warning systems (CMWS).

The sale package also contains weapons, including 20 M240H machine guns and 20 M134D-H mini guns.

DSCA said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of an important partner in the region.



“This sale is consistent with US initiatives to provide key partners in the region with modem systems that will enhance interoperability with US forces and increase security.”

Subject to approval from Congress, the UAE will also receive transmitters and other equipment, including infrared suppression system, extended-range fuel system and ballistic armour protection system.

In addition, the deal includes spare and repair parts, training, engineering, technical and logistics support services.

The DSCA stated that the sale will allow the UAE to expand its helicopter fleet.

The agency added: “Further, it will enhance the UAE’s operational and defensive capabilities to better defend US and UAE national security interests in the region, and increase the UAE’s contributions to any future joint or coalition efforts requiring helicopter support.”

Boeing Helicopters Aircraft Company, Honeywell Engine, and Science and Engineering Services are the principal contractors for the possible sale.

In 2009, the US cleared the sale of 16 CH-47F Chinook helicopters to the UAE.