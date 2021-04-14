Tyto wins sustainment task orders under USAF’s NETCENTS-2 contract

Tyto Athene has secured three separate sustainment task orders for Enhanced 9-1-1 (E9-1-1), Telecommunications Management System (TMS) and Cyber Transport Systems (CTS).

The orders were awarded under the US Air Force’s Network-Centric Solutions (NETCENTS) 2 Network Operations and Infrastructure Solutions contract.

Services delivered under the three contracts will benefit the USAF, Air National Guard (ANG), Air Force Reserve, and US Space Force (USSF).

The cumulative value of these contracts stands at $11.6m.

The E9-1-1 sustainment services include all Public Safety Call Taking hardware/software sustainment and all digital logging recorder (DLR) and GPS clock sustainment services.



These will be offered at multiple sites for the USAF, ANG, Air Force Reserve, and USSF Public Safety Answering Points.

Continuous operations with respect to all E9-1-1 and associated systems are also provided under the E9-1-1 contract.

The TMC services include comprehensive hardware and software sustainment support of the operational support systems for all Unified Communications (UC), VoIP, and Voice systems.

Tyto will be responsible for continuous operations of 389 UC, VoIP, and legacy voice systems for the Air Force Cyber Transport Systems as part of the CTS sustainment services.

The company said that these contracts will expand its ‘long-time support’ to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Cyber Infrastructure Section at Hill Air Force Base (AFB) in Utah.

Utah AFB manages these critical communications programmes, said Tyto.