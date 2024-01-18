The Defence Equipment & Support agency announced 17 January 2024, that the Typhoon fighter jet is set to be equipped with one of the world’s most advanced radar systems ahead of initial flight trials, as part of a £2.35bn ($2.98bn) investment aimed at upgrading the capabilities of the Typhoon.
The European Common Radar System (ECRS) Mark 2 is produced by Leonardo, and allows the Typhoon to concurrently detect, identify, and track multiple air and ground targets while also engaging in electronic warfare tasks.
The RAF announced it would integrate the ECRS Mk2 in July 2022, with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) awarding the contract to Leonardo and BAE for £317m.
Group Captain Matt D’Aubyn, Assistant Head Control of the Air and Typhoon Programme Director, noted the significance of this integration, highlighting its role in maintaining Typhoon’s air control capabilities and technological superiority.
The advanced radar system, equipped with a multi-functional array (MFA), underwent ground-based testing by BAE Systems before being integrated into the Typhoon test aircraft.
Andy Holden, Radar Delivery Director at BAE Systems’ Air sector, commented on the integration, stating that equipping the Typhoon with the advanced radar will reinforce its role as a central figure in combat air defence into the future.
The upgrade programme should sustain approximately 1,300 engineering jobs in the UK over the next decade. The prototype radar will undergo further tests and ground runs before initial flight trials scheduled for later this year.
Lyndon Hoyle, the Head of the Typhoon Delivery Team, emphasised the importance of this development in enhancing the technological prowess of the UK Armed Forces.
With a view to the future adoption of the ECRS Mk2, engineers from Leonardo’s Nerviano, a Milan-based radar site, have joined the team in Edinburgh. This collaboration will enable acquisition system design capabilities to ensure that the Italian MoD has sovereign control over the new radar system at every stage of its operational life.
Additional reporting from Harry McNeil.