Putin’s deal with Belarus is a further step to sow discord between Wagner troops and superior officers. Source: Alexey Smyshlyaev (Shutterstock).

Throughout the week, Twitter has been awash with images of Wagner mercenaries conducting military exercises with Belarussian special operations forces at the Brestsky training ground on the Belarus-Poland border.

⚡️At the Brestsky training ground, joint training sessions were held between the fighters of the Wagner PMC and the military personnel of the SOF of the Republic of Belarus. pic.twitter.com/2Gf4xESgIG — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 20, 2023

In June, Wagner’s 24-hour rebellion threatened President Putin’s authority.

Belarussian President Lukashenko facilitated an eleventh-hour deal under which Wagner fighters were told to either join the regular Russian army or go to Belarus, a close ally of Russia.

Wagner will be in Belarus “for some time”, according to leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, before troops depart to fight in Africa. While speculation has swirled around Prigozhin’s safety, the Wagner warlord reportedly met with Putin at a roundtable meeting in the Kremlin.

Belarusian Special Forces, together with Wagner Group fighters, continue joint training sessions.



Throughout the week, units of special operations forces are collaborating with representatives from the Wagner Group to conduct tactical exercises at the "Brestsky" training ground.… pic.twitter.com/opKfVkPL6Q — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 20, 2023

Yesterday (July 20), the UK government announced a wave of sanctions against 18 individuals and businesses linked to Wagner activity in Mali, Sudan and the Central African Republic.