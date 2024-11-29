Türkiye has scaled back its planned $23bn (Tl798bn) acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the US, cancelling the purchase of 79 modernisation kits for its existing fleet, according to Defence Minister Yasar Guler.
Earlier in 2024, the US State Department approved Türkiye’s request to acquire 40 F-16s and 79 modernisation kits for its current F-16s, after a lengthy negotiation process.
The total cost for the new Lockheed Martin-made F-16s and associated munitions is approximately $7bn, Guler confirmed.
Türkiye placed its order in October 2021. The request came two years after the US removed Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet programme.
This expulsion was due to Türkiye’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 air defence systems, which led to sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.
Türkiye remains one of the largest operators of F-16s globally, with a fleet of over 200 older Block 30, 40, and 50 models, reported Reuters.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a compact and multi-role fighter aircraft, can locate targets in various weather conditions and detect low-flying aircraft amidst radar ground clutter.
In air-to-surface roles, the F-16 can cover more than 500 miles.
In a parliamentary hearing, Güler was quoted by the news agency as saying: “An initial payment has been made for the procurement of F-16 Block-70. A payment of $1.4bn has been made. With this, we will buy 40 F-16 Block-70 Viper, and we were going to buy 79 modernisation kits.
“We gave up on this 79. This is why we gave up: Our Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) facilities are capable of carrying out this modernisation on their own, so we deferred to them.”
Güler also stated that Türkiye aims to rejoin the F-35 programme and purchase 40 new F-35 jets.
He said: “When the Americans saw that we could build and fly the Kaan, they changed their minds a bit about the F-35.
“Now, they are expressing willingness to provide F-35s. However, no progress has been made. We insist on reclaiming our production share and maintain our request to acquire F-35s.”
In addition, Türkiye is reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Eurofighter Typhoon jets, produced by a consortium comprising Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain. The country is also advancing the development of its own indigenous combat aircraft, known as KAAN.