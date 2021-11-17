Triumph to design throttle quadrant assembly for Calidus’ B-250 aircraft

Calidus B-250 at Dubai Air Show 2019. Credit: Mztourist / WikiCommons.

Triumph Mechanical Solutions facility in Germany has won a two-year contract from UAE-based defence industrial group Calidus Aerospace.

Under the contract, Triumph will design, develop and produce the throttle quadrant assembly for the B-250 single-engine large turboprop combat aircraft.

The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the contract.

Triumph has developed the engine control, quadrant, and linkages as a complete and single integrated solution for Calidus.

The latest award is the first for Triumph with Calidus.



Triumph Mechanical Solutions president Ian Reason said: “This award demonstrates the significant added value that our mechanical control solutions continue to bring to new aircraft.

“This award is particularly significant because this a new customer for Triumph and we will be developing a full sub-system solution for a new platform.

“We are very proud to work with this world-class defence equipment company and hope this is the start of a growing relationship.”

Designed for asymmetric warfare, the B-250 aircraft can easily adapt to complex environmental conditions.

The next-generation aircraft was developed by Calidus in collaboration with Brazilian firm Novaer, Rockwell Collins and Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Recently, Calidus displayed a full-scale mock-up of its B-350 aircraft and potential armament at the Dubai Air Show 2021.

At the Dubai Air Show, Calidus leadership said: “Triumph is playing a significant role in developing a modernised throttle quadrant, which will improve the powerplant control performance and ensure the Calidus B-250 surpasses the competition through superior operational capabilities.”