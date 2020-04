Travis Air Force Base in the US has stepped up efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, which has already infected around 400,000 people in the country.

The airforce base has set up two Covid-19 clinics to treat patients and established screening locations across the base.

It has also implemented contactless medicine pickups at local pharmacies and telehealth options that will allow patients to take advice from doctors over the phone reducing person-to-person transmission risks.

Furthermore, all military members are required to appear for preventative health assessments to ensure that they are fit.

60th MDG Family Health Clinic physician Captain Tyler Padgett said: “Our mission is to ensure people are safe and healthy at this base.



“We are creating and implementing plans to keep our airmen and families safe, whether they’re required to be isolated or quarantined, and we are doing all we can to prevent the spread of Covid-19 while ensuring we can execute our mission.”

The Travis Air Force Base initiated its response plan weeks ago after it was selected to quarantine people returning from Wuhan, China.

Given the current climate, how long do you anticipate it will take for the global economy to recover post COVID-19? Less than one year

One year to less than three years

Three years to less than five years

More than five years View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Steps included assigning a group of health professionals to screen patients, distributing protective gear and implementing physical distancing requirements.

It has also restricted gatherings and curtailed active-duty airmen movement to contain the spread of the disease.

US Air Force 60th MDG commander Kristen Beals said: “We developed several teams who would screen patients and visitors to DGMC, as well as ensure we could provide force health protection and mission assurance.

“To ensure those two things, we implemented a number of things to protect the force and screen patients.”