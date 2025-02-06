The old parts will be remanufactured into parts suitable for use in the next-generation Tempest fighter jets (pictured). Credit: Swadim/commons.wikimedia.org (Creative Commons).

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has unveiled a first of its kind recycling project that gives new life to retired Royal Air Force (RAF) Tornado aircraft components.

This initiative, dubbed Tornado 2 Tempest, involves surplus old fighter jet components being recycled and remanufactured into parts suitable for use in the next-generation Tempest fighter jets.

The project is a joint venture between the Defence Equipment and Support’s Defence Recycling and Disposals Team, the MoD Future Combat Air System (FCAS) team, Rolls-Royce, and Additive Manufacturing Solutions, based in Lancashire.

Rolls-Royce FCAS Sustainability VP Andrew Eady said: “Tornado 2 Tempest is a bold, exciting and innovative project and a demonstration of how excellent collaboration between the MOD, industry and SME can deliver sustainable and technologically advanced solutions.”

The MoD’s surplus assets include metals such as high-grade steel, aluminum, and titanium.

The Tornado 2 Tempest project team has been exploring whether some of these components can be atomised into powdered “feedstock” for additive manufacturing.

High-titanium Tornado parts, including jet engine compressor blades, have been processed into powder and used to 3D print a nose cone and compressor blades by Additive Manufacturing Solutions Limited (AMS) for Orpheus – Rolls-Royce’s small engine concept.

This is part of the MoD’s FCAS programme delivering Tempest.

Rolls-Royce has tested these recycled components on an Orpheus test engine under operational conditions, confirming their performance and safety for potential future applications.

The development is expected to save taxpayer money, reduce reliance on global metal supply chains, and produce lighter, stronger, and more durable components than traditional forging.

Financial backing comes from the UK Strategic Command’s Defence Support Organisation, which supports the Circular Economics for Defence Concept Note.

UK Defence Procurement and Industry Minister Maria Eagle said: “The Tornado 2 Tempest project highlights the creativity, ingenuity and innovation defence employs in our approach to national security. By working with key industry partners, we can deliver savings, reduce reliance on global supply chains and ensure our Armed Forces have the very best kit to keep our country safe.

“Not only does this initiative have a positive impact on the environment and national security, it supports the domestic defence industry acting as an engine for growth, which is at the heart of Plan for Change.”

Additionally, the project team has implemented a Digital Product Passport to track and document the origin and lifecycle data of materials.