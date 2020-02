Technology company tlmNexus has been awarded a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S).

The contract will see the company support the P-8A Poseidon programme as part of the Airworthiness Issue Management System (AIMS) contract.

tlmNexus is involved in the delivery of through-life acquisition and support management solutions with defence-focused software services.

In May last year, the company received a two-year contract from DE&S to deliver AIMS for multiple MoD aircraft fleets.

The latest contract covers the nine latest Poseidon MRA Mk.1 (P-8A) aircraft that will be operated by the British Royal Air Force (RAF).



tlmNexus developed the Resolve software, which is designed for air equipment safety management.

The MoD’s delivery team will benefit from the software as it will allow them to track and manage airworthiness-related issues in compliance with the UK Military Aviation Authority’s engineering regulations.

Should fully-autonomous armed aerial drones be banned? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Acting as a single source of reference, Resolve offers an auditable and transparent view of all actions and tasks associated with important problems.

Some of the benefits provided by the software include easily accessible management information, access to the complete audit trail while managing and reducing or eliminating crucial risks.

The company will also provide training required to use the Resolve software.

In July last year, the RAF’s first P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft performed its maiden flight.

P-8A Poseidon is a multi-mission maritime patrol aircraft designed for anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), as well as search and rescue.

P-8 aircraft variants are deployed with the Indian Navy, the US Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force.