Lockheed Martin India recognises TLMAL as fighter wings co-producer

Lockheed Martin India has formally recognised Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) as a potential future fighter wings co-producer.

The announcement was made at a fighter wing qualification ceremony that was attended by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics and Global Business Development executives, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and TLMAL leadership, alongside other government dignitaries.

The recognition follows after TLMAL demonstrated its manufacturing capabilities by developing a fighter wing prototype at its facility in Hyderabad, India.

Lockheed Martin India said on Twitter: “Another achievement added to the partnership between the US and India with the successful qualification of the fighter wing shipset prototype project at TLMAL.

“Production of fighter wings in India further supports the F21 offering for procurement of 114 new fighter aircraft exclusively by proving additional indigenous production capability.”



TLMAL is a joint venture (JV) between TASL and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics that was formed in 2010.

In September 2018, TASL signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin to begin the wing production for the F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft in India.

At TLMAL fighter wing qualification ceremony, Indian state Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “TLMAL fighter wing echoes Lockheed Martin’s confidence in Indian manufacturing capabilities and its commitment to support India’s defence manufacturing goals.”

The production of fighter wings will support increasing indigenisation and help create thousands of new jobs.

TLMAL has recently delivered the 150th C-130J Super Hercules empennage from its manufacturing facility.

