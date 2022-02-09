Thomas Global to deliver flight displays for RNZAF’s Boeing 757 Fleet

TFD-7000 Series features LCD technology and does not require an extensive flight deck modification. Credit: Thomas Global.

Thomas Global has been chosen by the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) to deliver TFD-7000 Series flight displays for the latter’s Boeing 757 fleet.

The TFD-7000 liquid crystal display (LCD) retrofit for Boeing 757/767 and 737 Classic aircraft offers high-resolution imaging and enhance operational efficiency.

The displays also deliver a growth platform for new functionality to facilitate emerging airspace needs while solving the problems associated with cathode ray tube (CRT) obsolescence.

In addition, the TFD-7000s do not require an extensive flight deck modification.

Related

As a result, the displays help in saving aircraft downtime and crew retraining expenses.

Thomas Global Systems CEO Angus Hutchinson said: “We greatly appreciate the RNZAF as a highly regarded military operator and are pleased to see the TFD-7000 Series becoming the new standard for both commercial and government Boeing fleets.”

The new interchangeable TFD-7076/7066 LCD solution will replace the existing Collins Aerospace EDU-776/766 CRT displays on Boeing 757, 767, and 737 Classic platforms.

The displays have received supplemental type certificate approvals from several aviation regulators.

Thomas Global military markets vice-president Robert Pandis said: “The Royal New Zealand Air Force uses B757s for a broad range of missions, including transport, freight, cargo and troop movement roles.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

“Equipping with TFD-7000 Series displays provides the RNZAF with the latest generation of display technology aimed at enhancing reliability and operations while minimising flight deck modifications and making the most of their budget.”

In March 2021, RNZAF announced plans to deploy to Wanaka to conduct its annual C-130 Hercules training activity, Exercise Skytrain.