Thales has been selected to provide its SkyView Air Command & Control solution to meet Switzerland’s air surveillance needs.

The Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) chose SkyView to modernise the country’s FLORAKO air surveillance system and enable the Swiss Air Force to protect national airspace.

FLORAKO is responsible for round-the-clock surveillance and protection of national airspace and territory.

Armasuisse carried out an international tender process and selected Thales’ solution following testing.

According to defense-aerospace.com, SkyView was selected under the C2Air project, which is part of the Air2030 programme.



The Air2030 procurement programme includes the purchase of fighter jets, a ground-based air defence system and radar, Swiss media reported.

Thales Air Operations and Weapon Systems vice-president Thomas Got said: “I would like to thank armasuisse for its continued trust in us for a project that is vital to Switzerland’s national sovereignty.

“SkyView 4.0 is an all-digital system incorporating the latest big data and artificial intelligence technologies, and will provide the Swiss Air Force with a highly capable solution for airspace surveillance and air command and control.”

The SkyView system processes data from more than 600 radars to provide operators with a single, integrated picture of airspace by correlating civil and military data in real-time.

Operators can also leverage the system to conduct 24/7 air policing operations for the protection of a particular territory or country. In addition, the airspace surveillance system helps in detecting airborne threats and delivering a quick response.

Thales develops the system in partnership with users to meet their specifications.

Used by airforces from 12 countries, the system allows users to meet current and future mission needs.

It is also said to be interoperable for joint and coalition operational missions.