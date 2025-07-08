The GM400α is an advanced 3D air surveillance radar system. Credit: Sergey Kohl/Shutterstock.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has awarded Thales a contract to supply two more Ground Master 400 alpha (GM400α) radars.

The formal Letter of Award (LOA) was presented during the state visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim to France.

Thales is set to collaborate with the Weststar Group, a Malaysian company, for the installation and deployment of these radar systems.

The locations for these radars are strategically chosen across Peninsular and Eastern Malaysia to meet the specific needs of the RMAF.

The agreement includes provisions for Thales to engage in Industrial Cooperation Programmes (ICPs), ensuring that the GM400α radars receive maintenance and support throughout their operational lifespan.

This support framework will be established within close range to RMAF facilities.

Moreover, Thales has committed to transferring knowledge and providing on-site training programmes aimed at cultivating a new generation of radar specialists within Malaysia.

Introduced in 2021, the GM400α is an advanced 3D air surveillance radar system capable of detecting a broad spectrum of aerial threats, including fast jets, missiles, helicopters, and uncrewed aerial vehicles. It has a range of 515km.

The system is built on the field expertise of the GM400, GaN technology, and other surveillance capabilities, enabling operators to identify all short-range and long-range threats at all times.

To date, over 270 units from the Ground Master (GM) family have been sold globally, with deployments in over 20 countries, said the company.

With this new contract, Malaysia’s inventory of GM400 systems will increase to four units, reflecting its continued confidence in Thales’s radar technology.

Thales land and air systems executive vice-president Hervé Dammann said: “This award is a recognition of Thales’ unparalleled radar expertise, honed through the years and on the battlefield. We are delighted to receive this award from Prime Minister Anwar on his state visit to France to commemorate the strong bilateral relations between our two countries. As a global technology leader and with our long-standing relationship with Weststar, Thales is committed to helping Malaysia build up its national defence sector.”

