The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has received the third business version of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) commercial aircraft from Russia’s Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company (SCAC).

Delivery of the SSJ100 business-version aircraft follows a contest won by SCAC in 2014.

The aircraft flew from Zhukovsky to Bangkok and carried out a technical landing in Islamabad, Pakistan.



SSJ100 regional jets have been operated by the RTAF since July 2016.

Currently, the aircraft is being used for government and highest command transportation both within the country and abroad. It is the first business-version SSJ100 that has been purchased by a foreign customer.

There are ten SSJ100 business-version commercial aircraft already under operation across the globe.

Other operators of the aircraft include RusJet, EMERCOM flight detachment, and Kazakhmys Corporation.

The SSJ100 is upgraded continuously with an aim to incorporate different technical integrations such as integral airstairs, satellite communications and a multimedia system in line with individual customer requirements.

Sukhoi’s SSJ100 is the first 100-seat aircraft that features a full fly-by-wire system. It is designed to optimise handling, reduce flight crew workload and optimise fuel efficiency.

The aircraft entered into commercial operation in mid-2011.