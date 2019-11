Terma North America has secured a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to equip its Fairchild Republic A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with a Terma 3D-Audio/ANR system.

The company will provide the systems for A-10 operated by US Air National Guard (ANG), Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC) and Air Combat Command (ACC).

The $60m indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract will replace the aircraft’s legacy audio management system with the Terma aircraft audio management system (AAMS).

Under the contract, Terma will be responsible for the engineering, integration, production and installation of the 3D-Audio for the A-10.

It will also provide support, qualification, aircraft integration, technical order updates, installation drawing updates, repair support, and spares.



Terma North America president and CEO Steve Williams said: “The days of pilots having to use foam earplugs is over. Our 3D-Audio is another example of how Terma delivers NexGen today.

“3D-Audio contributes to our enduring mission at Terma to help ensure pilots’ success and safe return. 3D-Audio is a major component of Terma’s Enterprise solutions, which provide complete self-protection for aircraft and crew.

“Through innovation and timely performance, Terma is an industry leader that helps protect against ever-increasing threats to US and allied aircraft.”

The company will perform work under the contract at facilities in the US and Denmark. It is expected to be completed by 2024.

Terma’s AAMS provides 3D-Audio and Radio Separation, Active Noise Reduction (ANR) and Electrical Noise Reduction (ENR) capabilities.

It uses the latest audio technologies in digital signal processing to provide significant enhancements in the cockpit.

The system provides audio warnings and radio messages in a 360° spherical representation, improving the pilot’s situational awareness and survivability, and reduce workload.

In February last year, the company won a contract to supply a 3D-Audio System for the US Air National Guard / US Air Force Reserve’s F-16 aircraft.