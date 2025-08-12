Chess Dynamics’ integrated systems support surveillance, targeting, and precision positioning. Credit: © 2025 Chess Dynamics.

Denmark-based defence and aerospace company Terma has contracted Cohort Group’s subsidiary Chess Dynamics for the supply of six radar turntables.

Chess Dynamics said the radar turntable orders are worth £3.75m ($5.03m).

The radar turntables are designed and produced within the UK and are used worldwide in challenging land and naval environments.

Chess Dynamics said it designs each radar turntable to meet specific customer needs regarding radar performance requirements and operational settings.

These platforms are developed through a collaborative process with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of radar systems to ensure optimal integration with radar antenna, explained Chess.

The company’s in-house engineering team collaborates with customers to ensure that each product provides precise and stable performance even under the most severe conditions.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Chess Dynamics managing director David Tuddenham said: “Our radar turntables and positioners are often an unnoticed but essential part of radar success.

“With every design, we’re helping radar manufacturers deliver high performance and robust systems that end users can trust and rely on in critical moments. Our success in Q2 this year highlights what Chess has always stood for: engineering excellence, deep domain understanding, and customer collaboration that leads to mission-ready results.”

Cohort completed the acquisition of Chess Dynamics in 2018 with a total cash consideration that could reach up to £41.9m.

With more than two decades of experience, Chess Dynamics offers mechanical design, system integration, and environmental hardening services.

Its operational proven electro-optical systems include Hawkeye and SeaEagle families.

In March 2025, Chess Dynamics secured three orders worth £3.7m to supply bespoke radar turntables from a global defence and security company.

As per GlobalData’s report, global spending on military radar systems is projected to total $144.9bn during 2023 to 2033 period.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up