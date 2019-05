Telephonics has received a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to supply its AN/UPX-40 Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) system to Saudi Arabia.

Under the $12.6m contract, the next-generation IFF system will be used to support Saudi Arabia’s E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) programme.

AN/UPX-40 will come with Mode 5 capabilities that will enable expanded data handling transmissions without increasing interference.

Telephonics president Kevin McSweeney said: “We are excited to be supporting the Royal Saudi Air Force through this FMS agreement.



“The AN/UPX-40 is part of a family of IFF systems that are ready to meet the demands of the Mode 5 modernisation programme.”



The company’s AN/UPX-40 IFF system can be configured to support ship, airborne or ground-based applications.

This will allow airborne interrogation mission systems to identify aircraft or vessels as friendly or unknown, as well as determine their bearing and range.

The AN/UPX-40 is designed to deliver reply processing, target detection and tracking in all interrogator modes. It can track, detect, interrogate and identify small targets in adverse environments.

Telephonics’ IFF systems are operated by the US, the UK, Nato and France for E-3 AWACS and airborne early warning aircraft.

Saudi Arabia has a fleet of five E-3 AWACS aircraft.

The E-3 Sentry is a modified version of the Boeing 707/320 commercial jet airframe and can be used as an air defence system and to support air-to-ground operations.