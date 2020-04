Teledyne Brown Engineering, a division of Teledyne Technologies, has secured a contract for the production of Automated Radioxenon Concentrator and Spectrometer (ARCS) production units and spares for the US Air Force (USAF).

The $40m indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) quantity contract will provide multiple radioxenon sampler systems which will be used for nuclear test monitoring requirements of the US Atomic Energy Detection System network.

The network is being developed for the verification of international treaties.

Additionally, the developed system has shown consistency with the requirements of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

Teledyne Brown Engineering president Jan Hess said: “This contract is a continuation of the instrumental work we have provided in support of the Air Force Technical Applications Center (AFTAC) for decades.



“Our team is proud to support this effort and mission that AFTAC and the CTBTO are pursuing to keep both our nation and its allies safe.”

Adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1996, the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty bans all nuclear explosions for civilian and military purposes in all environments.

Global network of nuclear sensing stations called the International Monitoring System is operated by CTBTO. Work is expected to conclude by 31 January 2028.

Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the US, Canada, the UK, as well as western and northern Europe.

In July 2016, Teledyne Scientific & Imaging received a contract to provide laser eye protection to the USAF’s aircrew. Under the $30.1m contract, the company manufactured, tested and delivered aircrew laser eye protection (ALEP) Block 2 spectacles.