TEKEVER’s AR3 small, long endurance uncrewed aerial system. Credit: TEKEVER.

European uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) company TEKEVER has established a new entity in Ukraine, following a collaboration with the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

This initiative is designed to support the Ukrainian armed forces and strengthen European defence by tapping into regional innovation and expertise.

The new subsidiary will allow TEKEVER to increase its employee base and establish a network of Ukrainian facilities focused on maintenance, engineering support, research and development for new capabilities, as well as training centres aimed at enhancing operational efficiency for Ukrainian collaborators.

These facilities are conveniently situated for easy access to frontline operations and other defence-supportive organisations within Ukraine. They are also constructed to be relocatable should security concerns arise.

Since 2022, TEKEVER has been actively cooperating with the Ukrainian military, deploying its UAS technology for intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance missions.

The company has consistently refined its systems based on frontline feedback to ensure peak performance amidst sophisticated electronic warfare environments. Its AR3 system has logged more than 10,000 hours of operational flight within Ukraine, showcasing its reliability and advanced development stage.

Moreover, TEKEVER said that it has supported numerous initiatives aimed at encouraging innovation among Ukrainian start-ups that contribute critical technologies for frontline use.

The establishment of this new branch in Ukraine will enhance TEKEVER’s ability to quickly modify its systems, expand training opportunities for Ukrainian partners, and collaborate on developing novel solutions with regional entities.

This expansion into Ukraine positions TEKEVER to cultivate and harness the significant local talent and innovative capabilities in defence technology.

TEKEVER CEO Ricardo Mendes said:“We have been proud to support Ukraine since the early stages of the Russian invasion in 2022 and remain committed to doing so. We work closely with our end-users in Ukraine to ensure that our platforms and technologies provide them with the critical intelligence needed to fight this war and defend their country. This initiative will see TEKEVER significantly enhance the level of support for our Ukrainian partners.

“Ukraine has become a hub for defence and technology innovation throughout the war, and is home to the most resourceful and resilient talent pool. By formalising our presence in Ukraine, we will continue to invest in this talent and foster innovation that is vital for the defence of Ukraine and the future security of Europe overall.

“The geopolitical landscape has shifted significantly in recent weeks, making European support for Ukraine even more vital. The steps we are taking to expand our presence in Ukraine reflect our recognition of this new reality and our commitment to leading the development of critical defence capabilities for Europe as a whole.”

Recently, TEKEVER said its AR3 small, long endurance UAS completed over 10,000 operational flight hours in Ukraine.

Designed for both land and maritime ISR operations, the AR3 UAS has modular payload architecture, extended endurance, and fully autonomous operation capabilities.

In November 2024, TEKEVER raised €70m ($73.72m) in a funding round led by Baillie Gifford and backed by the NATO Innovation Fund.

This funding aims to support TEKEVER’s efforts to accelerate research and development and expand its global production and delivery capabilities to meet the demand for its drone technology.