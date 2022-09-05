TECRO requests SRP logistics support and missiles sale from US

USAF’s members lift an AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a potential $1.106bn foreign military sale (FMS) for radar system support and missiles to Taiwan.

It has also been approved by the US State Department.

Requested by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the US, the FMS includes AIM-9X Block II air-to-air Sidewinder missiles, AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Block II missiles, and contractor logistics support (CLS) for the surveillance radar programme (SRP).

The $85.6m Sidewinder sale comprises 100 AIM-9X Block II tactical missiles and its four guidance units, spare/repair parts, and containers.

This highly reliable system will support Taiwan’s modernisation efforts to improve its warfighting effectiveness.

Under the $665.4m support for SRP, TECRO has requested to purchase follow-on CLS for the SRP, minor modifications and upgrades, spares/repair/return parts, and programme management.

It will allow Taiwan to ensure continuous operability of its SRP, providing enhanced threat warning capabilities and situational awareness that are crucial to maintaining regional security.

In addition to the $355m Harpoon missile, the FMS also includes 60 AGM-84L-1 Harpoon Block-II anti-ship missiles, along with Harpoon’s four exercise missiles, guidance control units, radar seekers and altimeters, and captive air test missiles.

This deal will modernise Taiwan’s capabilities to meet emerging adversities by providing a solution to deter maritime threats, coastal blockades, and amphibious assaults.

The prime contractor for the SRP deal will be Raytheon Technologies. Raytheon Missiles and Defense will be the contractor for the Sidewinder missiles and the Harpoon missiles sale will be carried out by Boeing.

The three sale packages also include associated equipment, logistics, test equipment, publications, technical documentation, personnel training, and training equipment support.

In a statement, the DSCA said: “This proposed sale serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting [the] recipient’s continuing efforts to maintain a credible defensive capability.”