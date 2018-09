The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale order II to provide Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US (TECRO) with funds for blanket order requisitions.

With an estimated cost of $330m, the proposed sale order has been requested by TECRO and approved by the US State Department.

The funds will be provided for stock replenishment supply of standard spare parts, in addition to repair or replacement of spare parts in support of the F-16, C-130, F-5, Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) aircraft, as well as all other aircraft systems and subsystems.



“With the delivery, the spare and repair aviation parts will be used to maintain the defensive and transport aerial fleet of the recipient, which has been operating the aircraft fleets since 1996.”

TECRO in the US has requested an order to provide funds for blanket order requisitions under a Cooperative Logistics Supply Support Arrangement.

Consistent with the US law and policy as expressed in Public Law 96-8, the possible deal also includes the provision for other related elements of logistics and programme support.

Recipients will be able to integrate the related equipment and support into their armed forces easily.

The proposed sale will help support the US foreign policy and national security while enhancing political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region.