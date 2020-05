Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED), a defence business of the Tata Power Company, has secured a contract for modernisation of 37 Airfields infrastructure of Indian Airforce (IAF), Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The $159m (Rs12bn) contract was awarded by Ministry of Defence (MoD), Government of India. Work related to the contract will be executed over the next four years.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for the supply, installation and commissioning of modern airfield equipment such as Cat II Instrument Landing System and Cat II Airfield Lightning System.

Additionally, the contract includes navigational aids and air traffic management system.

The company will also develop the required civil and electrical infrastructure.



The contract awarded is a continuation of the previous order awarded to Tata Power SED in March 2011. It was awarded by Indian MoD for the modernisation of 30 airfields and was successfully executed.

Additionally, 37 airfields undergoing modernisation will provide control of airfield systems to air traffic controllers.

Do you see impact on recruitment in your company due to COVID-19 pandemic? Increased hiring

No impact

Recruitment on hold

Lay-offs expected

Lay-off announced View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

During poor visibility and harsh weather conditions, the airfield systems will enhance aerospace safety and operational capability of missions.

Separately, Tata Power is in the process of selling its SED business to Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) through a scheme of arrangement.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) already approved the transfer, which is expected to be completed upon securing regulatory and other routine approvals.

In June 2017, Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin to produce F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft in India. The US-India partnership supported the ‘Make in India’ initiative to develop private aerospace and defence manufacturing capacity in India.