The US Air Force (USAF) has awarded a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) contract to Boeing subsidiary Tapestry Solutions to upgrade maintenance for the Romanian Air Force’s (RoAF) F-16 Fighting Falcon fleet.

Under the terms of the deal, the company will be responsible for providing an integrated maintenance system (IMS) for the RoAF F-16 fighter jets.

The scope of the project involves the integration of Tapestry Solutions’ GOLDesp maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) software with an aim to upgrade the aircraft fleet’s maintenance, logistics and supply operations.



GOLDesp is a military-grade, enterprise MRO software that has been developed for aftermarket sustainment of complex assets operating in land, air, sea and space environments.

Tapestry Solutions International Business Development senior director Darin Booth said: “GOLDesp will provide the RoAF with total asset visibility, providing the right data at the right time, to ensure maximum equipment availability and readiness for the F-16 platform and other platforms in the future.”

The solution helps streamline and automate processes, ranging from maintenance, logistics and forecasting to spare / repair parts management, inventory tracking and warehousing.

The automated feature of GOLDesp eliminates manual processes and replaces grease boards and spreadsheets with a centralised database.

With integrated supply and maintenance capabilities, the software enables the customers to minimise sustainment costs by approximately 70% over the entire lifespan of the aircraft platform.

Tapestry Solutions president and CEO Robin Wright said: “We are pleased to provide RoAF with a fully integrated maintenance and supply solution that will maximise readiness rates and reduce sustainment costs for its F-16 fleet.”