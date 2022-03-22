Tangram Flex to compete for future JADC2-related task orders

The Defense Department's efforts to bring Joint All Domain Command and Control, or JADC2, to the warfighter, will provide a better way to sense, make sense of and act on the volumes of information generated into today's joint, all-domain warfighting environment. Credit: Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne/ US Department of Defense.

US-based software company Tangram Flex has been selected to compete for future task orders under a $950m ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

The US Air Force Life Cycle Management is the contracting activity.

The selection will enable Tangram Flex to compete in tasks associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains.

According to a company statement, the contract works will utilise open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to enable JADC2.

JADC2 seeks to connect all sensors of different branches of the military services into a single network in order to expedite the decision-making process.

Tangram Flex business development director Ryan Helbach said: “We are thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the Pentagon’s JADC2 strategy.

“Tangram’s expertise in interoperability and software integration in high-stakes environments is directly suited for supporting the DoD in the adoption of open systems designs and the modernisation of software systems.”

Recently, US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H Hicks signed the implementation plan for JADC2, enabling the development of the new capabilities to commence.

The plan details the responsibilities of the associated parties in building JADC2 for the warfighter.

US Marine Lieutenant general Dennis A Crall said: “It takes a look very clearly at specific and prioritised plans. How are we going to accomplish the very things that we said, again, in what order, how do you measure them, how do we leverage the boards, bureaus, working groups, cells, committees that are in the building, to empower them, to move these to fruition?”