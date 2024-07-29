Taiwan’s fighter pilots will benefit from the continued purchase of F-16 training simulators programme from the US division of CAE, a Canadian modelling developer.
This contract modification, worth more than $35m (T$1.15bn, brings the cumulative value of the Foreign Military Sale, through the US Department of Defense, to $58.29m. Work will take place in Arlington, Texas, and is expected to reach completion by 30 April 2026.
The US government is committed to supporting the island to ensure the military balance in the region. Lately, the US offered various F-16 spares and repair parts, and, more than a year ago, they provided infrared search and track systems.
According to GlobalData intelligence, the island’s Air Force operate 140 F-16s that were acquired more than 25 years ago. However, Taiwan (Republic of China) is one of a number of states to have their fleets modernised to the Viper – or Block 70/72 – iteration earlier this year.
Lockheed Martin received a $1.85bn contract from the US government to upgrade their Block 20 F-16A/B aircraft in October 2012.
In March 2021, L3Harris introduced the AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield, an advanced all-digital EW suite specifically tailored for integration into the baseline configuration of F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft. Developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin, the EW suite will enhance the survivability and of the aircraft.
Following the acquisition of L3Harris Military four months later, which included Link Simulation & Training, CAE became the leading provider of F-16 pilot and maintenance training.
In late 2018, however, L3Harris Link Simulation & Training, now part of CAE USA, was selected as the prime contractor for the US Air Force F-16 Simulators Training Program (STP).
The F-16 STP contract consolidates the previous F-16 Mission Training Center, F-16 Weapons and Tactics Trainer Advanced Sustainment, and F-16 Training System programs into a single, unified program.